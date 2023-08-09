Good Bones: Season Eight to End the HGTV Home Renovation Series

Good Bones is ending its run on HGTV after its upcoming eighth season. Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed the series was ending on her Mina AF podcast, per Collider.

In the series, Mina and her mother, Karen E. Laine, have worked together renovating homes in the Indianapolis area. The series first aired on HGTV in 2016, and season eight arrives on August 15th.

Starsiak Hawk said the following about the decision to end Good Bones:

“It was making it really, really hard to function as, like, a normal human being, because I always felt the weight of so many other people’s worlds that I put on my shoulders. I got to a point where I think I kind of felt like… I was fighting for my life, or fighting for my family’s life, fighting for my employees’ lives, to figure something out, to find a solution, to find the next thing.”

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Good Bones is ending on HGTV?