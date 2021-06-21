The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project: HGTV Orders Family Renovation Series

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is coming to HGTV. The series has ordered the home renovation series featuring Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. Six episodes have been ordered for the series.

HGTV revealed more about the new HGTV series in a press release.

“HGTV has greenlit The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, a new docu-series starring married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The six-episode order will follow the duo as they help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Once the clients have parted with the unnecessary belongings, Nate and Jeremiah will employ their design expertise to renovate the property into a dream home perfect for the next phase of the client’s life. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is tentatively slated to air in fall 2021. “We all have stuff in our homes that bog us down,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place.””

A premiere date for the new series has not been set.

