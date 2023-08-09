The Conners: ABC Comedy Series to Enter Into Syndication Fall 2024

The Conners is returning this fall to ABC with its sixth season, but in Fall 2024, the series will head into syndication. Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment has made a syndication deal with Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group and Debmar-Mercury to distribute the series. The deal includes SVOD, AVOD, basic cable, FAST rights, and domestic syndication. Currently, the series airs only one season at a time on Hulu

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson, the series picks up where Roseanne left off and follows Dan Conner and his family after the death of Roseanne.

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, said the following about the deal, per Global Village Space:

“We’re proud to be selected by a great force in television like Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment to bring this incredible property to buyers around the world.” He also highlighted Lionsgate’s ability to combine its global distribution strength with Debmar-Mercury’s syndication expertise.”

Tom Werner was also pleased by the deal. He said that, “Lionsgate’s global reach and success across all platforms makes us extremely confident they will successfully bring ‘The Conners’ to audiences worldwide.”

ABC will announce the premiere date for The Conners season six at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Conners on your television screens?