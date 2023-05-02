The Conners: Season Six; 2023-24 Could Be the End of ABC Comedy Series

The Conners could be ending with the 2023-24 television season. ABC has not yet officially renewed the comedy for its sixth season, but its understood that the final details are being ironed out.

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson, the comedy series is a continuation of the long-running Roseanne series. The comedy follows the Conner clan as they grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America.

Executive producer Bruce Helford said the following about the future of the ABC comedy, per TV Line:

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners. I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility. The conversation right now is about how many episodes can we do [depending on] whatever happens with the writers’ strike. There may only be 13 episodes. Obviously, we always want to do 20 or 22 [episodes], but at this point in time, we’re talking about if we can do 13 — God willing — and if we can do more, we’ll do more.”

The Conners wraps its fifth season tomorrow night on ABC.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC comedy series? Is season six the right time to end The Conners?