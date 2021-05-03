The Conners: Season Four? Stars Close Deal for 2021-22 Season Renewal

The Conners is nearing a renewal for a fourth season. ABC has closed deals with the four main stars of the series — Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson. They have been given contracts for a 20 episode fourth season. This clears the way for the alphabet network to officially renew the comedy which moved to Wednesday nights for its third season.

Per Deadline, the cast of the series signs contracts year to year because the sitcom is a spin-off from Roseanne. The cast has been receiving bumps in pay per episode each season. The report speculated that the main cast is nearing the $400,000 per episode mark.

As for The Conners, the series is the most-watched comedy on the network. Ratings show that an average of 3.7 million tune in to watch the series each week per the traditional overnight ratings. It also gets a healthy bump in delayed viewing.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Conners on ABC? Would you watch a fourth season?