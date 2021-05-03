Vacation House Rules: Season Two; Scott McGillivray Series Returns to HGTV





Vacation House Rules is coming back for a second season on HGTV next month with Scott McGillivray returning as host. There were eight episodes in season one and 13 episodes have been ordered for season two.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams in HGTV series Vacation House Rules. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential. With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous – and profitable – vacation homes for visitors to enjoy. In season two, a gloomy cottage is transformed into a family-friendly retreat, a lakeside cabin is elevated to a five-star winter sanctuary, an abandoned art studio gets upgraded to a chic vacation rental.”

Vacation House Rules will return to the cable channel on June 5th at 8pm.

