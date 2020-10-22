The Conners: Season Three Ratings

In its first two seasons, The Conners ended up being ABC’s highest-rated comedy series. Will that winning streak continue? Will The Conners be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guest stars in season three include Katey Sagal, Danny Trejo, Rene Rosado, Anna Maria Horsford, and Evelina Fernandez. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season three finds the Conner family continuing to struggle financially while trying to stay safe amid the pandemic.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season two of The Conners on ABC averaged a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

