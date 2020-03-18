The Conners: Season Two Ratings

In its first year, The Conners was ABC’s highest-rated scripted series of the 2018-19 season. Part of that season average was due to a lot of people tuning in to the first episode to see how Roseanne Barr’s character had been written out. Though the ratings dropped after that, the network believed in The Conners series enough to renew it for a second season of 19 episodes (eight more installements than last season). Will it continue to perform well for the alphabet network? Will The Conners be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An ABC family comedy, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. Guest stars in season two include Estelle Parsons, Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki, and Katey Sagal. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three children Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman), as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). No matter what challenges they meet in Lanford, Illinois, the Conner family endures, thanks to their persistence, humor, and most of all — love.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/18 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The first season of The Conners on ABC averaged a 1.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



