Chesapeake Shores: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Chesapeake Shores will be cancelled this time around since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Could strong ratings lead to this Hallmark Channel show being revived for a seventh season someday? Stay tuned.

A Canadian-American family drama, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. In season six, the O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s (Francis) heart attack. Jess (Maily) and David (Carlo Marks) start to deal with the media fallout after Dennis Peck (Malcolm Stewart) goes on the run, and lean on one another for support. Abby finally reveals to her family who she called at the end of season five and this leads to an unexpected yet exciting first date. Meanwhile, Mandrake (Wesley Salter) and Kevin (Penny) talk about their difficult past.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Chesapeake Shores TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it have been renewed for a seventh season?