Miracle Workers: Season Four Viewer Votes (End Times)

Is living in a wasteland safer than the suburbs in the fourth season of TBS’ Miracle Workers TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Miracle Workers is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Miracle Workers here.

A TBS comedy anthology series, the Miracle Workers TV show stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Guest stars include Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb. Simon Rich created the show. Subtitled End Times, season four is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The story follows a wasteland road warrior named Sid (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord named Freya (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare: settling for a more normal life in the suburbs. Together, they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi).





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Miracle Workers TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Miracle Workers should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on TBS?