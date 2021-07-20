Miracle Workers: Season Three Ratings (Oregon Trail)



TBS doesn’t have many remaining original scripted series but Miracle Workers has survived and is one of the channel’s higher rated shows. How long will it stay on the air? Will Miracle Workers be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The third season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Subtitled Oregon Trail, season three is set in 1844 in the American Old West. The story follows idealistic small-town preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe), a wanted outlaw named Benny (Buscemi), and an adventurous prairie wife, Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan). Together, they lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape. It’s can be fraught with both promise and peril.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Miracle Workers TV series on TBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?