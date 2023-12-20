Prime Video Picks Up Action-Adventure Series Starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham

Octavia Spencer is headed to Prime Video for a yet-to-be-titled action-adventure series. Co-starring Hannah Waddingham, the series is created by Tessa Coates and follows two best friends who think they know everything about each other. Eight episodes have been ordered for season one of the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered an eight-episode untitled series with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told, The Help, Hidden Figures) and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two, The Fall Guy) set to star and executive produce. The series is created by executive producer Tessa Coates (Feel Good, Ladhood) and produced by Skydance Television, as well as Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream and Spencer’s Orit Entertainment. The untitled series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series, based on an original pitch from Coates, follows two best friends, Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), who know everything about each other … well, almost everything. Judith has been living a double life that Debbie knows nothing about: she is a highly trained assassin. When a hit goes horribly wrong, Judith and Debbie must go on the run together and work to repair their broken friendship – all while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. And only together, can they solve this layered mystery.

“I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream,” said Octavia Spencer. “We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality.”

“I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream,” said Hannah Waddingham. “To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it!”

“We were blown away by this one-of-a-kind comedy. Tessa’s pitch delivered it all – fantastically original characters, a great story, the amazing creative talents of Octavia and Hannah and so much fun,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are over the moon to work with them all plus the dream teams at Skydance, Double Dream, and Orit Entertainment.”

“The process of developing this series has been one of the most joyous of our careers, starting with the inimitable Tessa Coates. Tessa’s voice and vision lured our incredible producers, Barbara and Andy Muschietti, who were instrumental in developing the project, as well as the dream casting of Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham,” said Matt Thunell, president, Skydance Television. “We are so proud to be making this show with Amazon; this team has created a series that will make audiences around the world laugh, cry, and cheer.”

Tessa Coates will executive produce the series alongside Octavia Spencer, Brian Clisham, and Stephanie Kluft for Orit Entertainment; Hannah Waddingham; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Irene Yeung for Double Dream; and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Mark Mikutowicz and Blair Bigelow developed the project for Skydance.”