Expats: Prime Video Releases First-Look Images from Drama Series Starring Nicole Kidman

Expats is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service released the first look images for the new drama series, which will arrive in early 2024.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston, the six-episode limited series is based on the novel The Expatriates, by Janice Y. K. Lee. Set in 2014, the series follows three women brought together after a tragedy while living in Hong Kong.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released first-look images for Expats, the six-part limited series based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates, by Janice Y. K. Lee. The Lulu Wang-directed series stars Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo). Expats will have the world premiere screening of its feature-length penultimate episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David also star in the series. Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who was the first writer onboarded to the series. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats with Bell and Wang.”

More photos from Expats are below. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

