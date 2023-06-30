The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon to Star in Action Horror Series on Prime Video

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick) is headed back to Amazon. He will star in the new action-horror series, The Bondsman, from Grainger David. The streaming service gave the horror series a straight-to-series order. David and Bacon will executive produce the series with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Paul Shapiro.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Prime Video series:

“The Bondsman is centered on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

Production on the series will not begin until the Writers’ Strike ends. Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Bondsman when it arrives?