Seasoned, Gattaca: Showtime Cancels TV Series Orders

Showtime has canceled its plans for Seasoned and Gattaca, per THR. The network canceled both projects in a move connected to its recent merger with Paramount+.

Gattaca is a reboot of the 1997 film of the same name, and it is now being shopped to other outlets. It is likely the fact that Showtime does not own the project, so it is more costly to produce. Craig Borten was set to adapt the film for the series. In the film, starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, eugenics is common and genetic discrimination is illegal.

As for Seasoned, the series was given a six-episode order in April. Starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, the series is inspired by their own lives and marriage. It tells the story of the relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple. It is not known if the series will land on another outlet.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch these shows when they arrived on Showtime? Would you like to see them find new homes?