Super Pumped: Showtime Orders Anthology Series with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Get ready to go behind the scenes into the workings of Uber in a new anthology series headed to Showtime. The cable network has ordered Super Pumped, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the CEO of the Rideshare company.

Showtime revealed more about the new drama anthology in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has given a series order to SUPER PUMPED, an anthology series with the first season based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) has signed on to star in the first installment as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup. Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS, Rounders) and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski will also executive produce and Isaac will co-executive produce the project. The anthology series will be produced by SHOWTIME and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network. The announcement was made today by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” said Israel. “We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build. We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation.” SUPER PUMPED tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick, the SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. SUPER PUMPED is the first installment of an anthology series in which each season explores a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

Future seasons will tell other stories if the series returns for more seasons. Additional cast and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Super Pumped on Showtime?