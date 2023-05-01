On Call: Troian Bellisario & Brandon Larracuente to Star in Drama That’s Moving to Prime Video

On Call is headed to Prime Video. After initially being set for Amazon Freevee, the half-hour action drama will now stream on Prime Video. Starring Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Brandon Larracuente, the series will follow a pair of police officers as they watch over the streets of Long Beach. It was only last week that Larracuente’s departure as a series regular from The Good Doctor was announced.

Deadline revealed more about the series and the roles the pair will play on the Prime Video series. Check that out below.

“On Call is an adrenalized half-hour series following Traci Harmon, a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along, Alex Diaz (Larracuente), as they navigate the loss of a fellow officer and politics of modern day policing — in the department and on the streets of Long Beach. Belisario’s Traci Harmon is a veteran officer who’s disillusioned with the job and struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Larracuente’s Alex Diaz is an ambitious Latino trainee who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face as a police officer in today’s climate.”

Elliot Wolf of Wolf Entertainment is one of the men behind the series, and it marks the company’s first streaming series. The premiere date for On Call will be announced later.

