On Call: IMDb TV Orders Police Drama Series from Dick Wolf

by Regina Avalos,

Prolific executive producer Dick Wolf is bringing another series to the small screen. On Call, a new police drama, will land on IMDb TV. Currently, Wolf is behind eight shows on broadcast television, including the Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago franchises, with more on the way. This is his first original streaming series.

Per Deadline, the new series will follow a pair of officers as they patrol the streets of Long Beach, CA. Each half-hour episode will follow the pair as they respond to a radio call.

Neither a cast nor a premiere date for the upcoming IMDb TV series has been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Wolf’s programming? Do you plan to watch On Call on IMDb TV?



John parkyn

Creative idea Dick wolf 30 years ago wrote Law and order now billionaires amazing stunning I love Chicago Fire series more than Law and Order.

