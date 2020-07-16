Alex Rider: IMDB TV Picks Up Rights for Teen Spy Television Series

Alex Rider now has a home in the US. The series arrived on Amazon Prime last month in the UK, and the spy series will also air in Australia and elsewhere.

Otto Farrant stars as the lead in Alex Rider, and the series tells the story of the teen who has been trained as a spy since childhood. Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure also star in the series.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said the following about the series pick up, per Deadline: “We couldn’t be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming of age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast.”

Alex Rider will premiere on IMDB TV on November 13. A second season of the series is also likely. Check out a trailer for the series below.

