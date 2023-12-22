Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Unveils New Photos from Live-Action Version of Animated Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix in February, and the streaming service has released another batch of photos to tease the live-action series first ordered in 2018. The first photos were released in October.

Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the new series is based on the Nickelodeon animated series from 2005. Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim star in the eight-episode series.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, teased the following about the series, per TUDUM:

“I’ve only [gotten] to see one finished scene with the effects, but it was so cool and I can’t wait to see the whole series done. I know everybody is working really hard to make it the best that it can be.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on February 22, 2024. More new photos from the series are below.

