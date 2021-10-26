Inventing Anna: Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos from New Shonda Rhimes Series

Inventing Anna is coming to Netflix and the streaming service has released the first photos for the new show from Shonda Rhimes. Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox star in the upcoming drama series.

The series follows a journalist (Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), an heiress who stole money from the people of New York’s social scene. It’s based on a New York Magazine article by producer Jessica Pressler.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”

The series will arrive on the streaming service at some point in 2022. Check out more photos from the series below.

