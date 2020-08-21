Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Stranger Things: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on Netflix?

by Telly Vulture

Stranger Things TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 4? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Stranger Things TV show on NetflixAre the kids all right in Hawkins, Indiana? Has the Stranger Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Stranger Things, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix supernatural drama, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson. The third season kicks off in the summer of 1985. Fledgling romances complicate the friends’ group dynamic. Meanwhile, danger threatens Hawkins, Indiana, so Eleven and her friends must stick together, in order to survive.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Stranger Things has been reportedly renewed through the fifth season. Season four will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Netflix cancel or renew Stranger Things for season four? Back in August of 2017, after the series was renewed through season three, the Duffer brothers said it was likely to end with season four. Since this current installment hasn’t been promoted as the “third and final season,” I think it is more likely to return than not. Keep in mind, these days Netflix is quicker to cancel a show than it used to be, but when it renews, that renewal usually comes pretty quickly — within a month or so of the release date. While we wait for word, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Stranger Things cancellation or renewal news.

9/30/19 update: Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season.
 

Stranger Things Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Stranger Things TV series has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
butt snifferWhat The FlipnglRoger StrongScully Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

butt sniffer
Reader
butt sniffer

I love stranger things it definitely coming back

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 20, 2020 11:59 am
What The Flip
Reader
What The Flip

I could have sworn I already heard Stranger Things 4 was confirmed.. if it doesn’t happen, I will cancel Netflix and then send them hate mail

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 20, 2019 1:41 am
ngl
Reader
ngl

best thing since x-files

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 25, 2019 10:30 pm
butt sniffer
Reader
butt sniffer

really the x files?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 20, 2020 12:00 pm
Roger Strong
Reader
Roger Strong

Yes it has to come back

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 11, 2019 9:10 pm
Scully
Reader
Scully

1000% YES this is a mix of everything that makes a series great
If Netflix dont continue with season 4….then they’ve totally lost the plot…..Enjoy

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 8, 2019 5:25 am
Betty smith
Reader
Betty smith

It should definitely be renewed for season 4, I’m watching season 3 now and I love it!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 4, 2019 8:33 pm
Dallis Miller
Reader
Dallis Miller

Yes I binged it the other night. I think there will be at least one more season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 7, 2019 7:02 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz