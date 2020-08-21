Vulture Watch

Are the kids all right in Hawkins, Indiana? Has the Stranger Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Stranger Things, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix supernatural drama, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson. The third season kicks off in the summer of 1985. Fledgling romances complicate the friends’ group dynamic. Meanwhile, danger threatens Hawkins, Indiana, so Eleven and her friends must stick together, in order to survive.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Stranger Things has been reportedly renewed through the fifth season. Season four will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Netflix cancel or renew Stranger Things for season four? Back in August of 2017, after the series was renewed through season three, the Duffer brothers said it was likely to end with season four. Since this current installment hasn’t been promoted as the “third and final season,” I think it is more likely to return than not. Keep in mind, these days Netflix is quicker to cancel a show than it used to be, but when it renews, that renewal usually comes pretty quickly — within a month or so of the release date. While we wait for word, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Stranger Things cancellation or renewal news.

9/30/19 update: Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season.



Stranger Things Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Stranger Things TV series has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV show, instead?