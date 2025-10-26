Selling the OC: Season Four; Netflix Announces Premiere Date & Releases Trailer

Selling the OC has its return date set. Netflix announced the premiere date for season four of the real estate reality series and released a trailer.

Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi star in this series, which follows the Oppenheim Group in the OC.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, some may get burned as devastating rumors divide the team. While the office gets busier, Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the new agents sink or swim?”

The series returns on November 12th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the new season?