Stranger Things: Netflix Series Finale to Be Released in Select Theaters

Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season next month. The season, divided into three parts, will conclude with its finale airing at the end of December.

It is now being revealed that the series finale will air in select theaters across the country. Matt and Ross Duffer said the following about the finale airing in theaters to Tudum:

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in this series set in the small town of Hawkins during the 1980s.

Stranger Things returns on November 26th with more episodes being released on Christmas Day.

What do you think? Will you watch the Stranger Things finale at a theater near you?