Queen Charlotte, XO Kitty, Firefly Lane: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of May 15th

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story remained on top with about half as many hours viewed as last week. Netflix has released its list of Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of May 15-21, and the prequel series was in first position for the third week with 82.39M hours viewed. That’s down from last week’s 158.7M.

Since its release on May 4th, Queen Charlotte has amassed 389.35M hours viewed. There’s a chance that it will land on the streamer’s most popular series of all time but to do that it will have to surpass Inventing Anna. That show’s season currently holds the 10th spot with 511M hours viewed in the drama’s first 28 days of release.

XO, Kitty, a sequel series to To All the Boys, made its debut in the second place spot with 72.08M. Season two of Firefly Lane dropped to the number two spot with 31.9M hours for its ninth week of ranking.

The sixth season of the reality series Selling Sunset landed on the list in the sixth position. It drew 22.78M. McGregor Forever, a limited documentary series about UFC fighter Conor McGregor, debuted in fifth position with 20.85M.

Spurred by the interest in Queen Charlotte, the two seasons of the regular Bridgerton series remained on the Top 10 list. The first season sits at sixth place with 19.46M hours viewed (its eighth week on the list in total). The second season took seventh place with 18.17M hours viewed (its 13th week of ranking).

The Night Agent (season one, ninth week of ranking), Sweet Tooth (season two, fourth week), and Missing: Dead or Alive? (season one, second week) filled out the rest of the list. After many weeks, The Diplomat dropped off the list.

What do you think? Have you watched any of these popular Netflix series? Do you believe the most-watched shows are the best series on the service?

