Sweet Magnolias: Season Three Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released by Netflix

by Regina Avalos,

Sweet Magnolias TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias has a premiere date for its third season. Netflix announced the return date for the drama with the release of first-look photos. Netflix announced the season three renewal in May 2022.

Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, the drama follows three lifelong best friends who struggle with the ups and downs of life while living in the small town of Serenity, SC. The Netflix series is based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods, with Sheryl J. Anderson returning as showrunner.

The ten-episode season will arrive on July 20th. Check out more photos from Sweet Magnolias season three below.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix drama this summer?


