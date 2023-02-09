Menu

The Flash: Season 10 — Has the CW Superhero Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

The Flash TV show on The CW: canceled? renewed for season 10?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Flash TV show on The CWBarry will be saving Central City one last time — with a little help from some friends. Has The Flash TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Flash, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An action-adventure series airing on The CW television network, The Flash TV show stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor. Jessie L. Martin and Richard Harmon recur. At the center of the series is police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind a mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many evil forces as The Flash. In the ninth season, Barry and Iris (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated…a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry’s heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time. Guests include Stephen Amell, Javica Leslie, Nicole Maines, Andy Mientus, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Damion Poitier, Max Adler, John Wesley Shipp, Michelle Harrison, Patrick Sabongui, Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.
 

Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of The Flash averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 509,000 viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Flash stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

The Flash is ending with season nine, so there won’t be a 10th season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel The Flash since we already know that season nine is the end.  Could the show be revived someday?  Subscribe for free alerts on The Flash news.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping The Flash TV show would be renewed for a 10th season? Are you sorry this CW series is ending?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

good its about time .it was getting boring ..they changed the concept of the show way too much ..the first 3 to 4 seasons were good then too many ppls with powers .it wasnt just flash anymore

