Superman & Lois: Season Four — Has the CW Superhero Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

A DC Comics superhero series airing on The CW television network, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Alexander Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hasmik, Chad L. Coleman, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman, aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Season three picks up weeks after the conclusion of the second season. Clark and Lois are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life, but their bliss can’t last long. Meanwhile, the Kent boys are pulled in opposite directions.



The third season of Superman & Lois averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 747,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Superman & Lois stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of March 15, 2023, Superman & Lois has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Superman & Lois for season four? Nexstar is now running the network, and the company is focusing on utilizing primarily low-cost and acquired shows to fill the schedule. Few of The CW’s current scripted shows are expected to survive to see the 2023-24 season. Superman & Lois does pretty well in the ratings, but I suspect it will still be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superman & Lois cancellation or renewal news.



