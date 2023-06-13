Superman & Lois: Season Four; The CW Renews Superhero Series for 2023-24

The Man of Steel and his family will be back in action for the 2023-24 season. The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth year. The third season of 13 episodes is currently being released and will wrap on June 27th.

A DC superhero series, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Alexander Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hasmik, Chad L. Coleman, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman, aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Season three picks up weeks after the conclusion of the second season. Clark and Lois are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life, but we all know their bliss can’t last long. Meanwhile, the Kent boys are pulled in opposite directions.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Superman & Lois averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 649,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Despite the declines, it remains one of The CW’s highest-rated shows. In the live+7 day ratings, the superhero drama gains nearly 80% more viewers in delayed viewership.

The CW has also renewed All American: Homecoming for a third season but has cancelled Gotham Knights, leaving Superman & Lois as the last remaining DC superhero series on the network. There will be just 10 episodes in year four, in part because the series is more expensive to produce than other renewed shows like Walker and All American. Because Superman & Lois has such a large cast, it’s expected that the stars will appear in every episode but the supporting cast will not.

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

