Almost Paradise: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Christian Kane Series on Amazon Freevee

Alex Walker is returning for new adventures next month. Amazon Freevee has announced a premiere date for the drama series’ second season.

A crime drama, Almost Paradise revolves around a former DEA agent, Alex Walker (Kane), who’s been forced into retirement. He moves to the Filipino island of Cebu and purchases a hotel gift shop, planning to live a tranquil and less stressful life. Unfortunately, the island’s luxury resorts attract rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. The first season’s cast also includes Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, and Ces Quesada.

The first season aired on WGN America in 2020, and the cable channel opted not to order a second season. Executive producer Dean Devlin teased plans for another season and said that there were hopes to bring the show to another outlet. In February 2022, it was announced that a second season of Almost Paradise had been ordered by IMDbTV (a FAST outlet, aka Free Ad-Supported Television), which has since been renamed Amazon Freevee. The streaming service also releases Kane’s other series, Leverage: Redemption.

Now, three years after the last episode of Almost Paradise aired on WGN America, the show has returned with 10 new episodes.

Season two will premiere on July 21st, and all 10 episodes will be released on the same day.

Almost Paradise was shot entirely in the Philippines. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment executive produce alongside co-showrunners Devlin and Gary Rosen. Mark Franco co-produces.

Here’s a teaser video:

What do you think? Have you seen the Almost Paradise TV series? Are you glad that the show is finally returning for a second season?