Clean Slate: Amazon Freevee Orders New Norman Lear Comedy Series

Norman Lear is bringing a new show to Amazon Freevee — Clean Slate. The new comedy series will follow an outspoken and old-school car wash owner (George Wallace) who is reunited with his estranged child after 17 years. He discovers that his child is now a determined and proud trans woman (Laverne Cox). A veteran television creator and producer, Lear is behind iconic shows like All in the Family, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Maude, Sanford and Son, and One Day at a Time. Lear turned 100 in July.

Brent Miller, Lear’s partner on the new series, said the following about Clean Slate, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“I don’t think that’s ever been done before, a man gets a new series greenlit on his 100th birthday. And in addition to that, it’s the first [sitcom] that has ever had a trans character as the center point, and the fact that it’s once again Norman doing that just excites me.”

Dan Ewen wrote the pilot and conceived the story with Cox and Wallace. He’ll serve as an executive producer and writer on the show. Miller and Lear are credited as non-writing executive producers. Cox will serve as an executive producer while Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producers.

The series was in development at Peacock in 2020, but the show has now been ordered to series at Amazon Freevee. A premiere date for the new comedy will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Clean Slate on Amazon Freevee?