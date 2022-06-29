Who’s the Boss?: Amazon Freevee Developing Sequel Series with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

Viewers may soon see Tony and Samantha Micelli back together on the small screen. Amazon Freevee is developing a sequel to the 1980s sitcom Who’s The Boss? with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano as stars. Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz are writing the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential Amazon Freevee series:

“Danza and Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli. Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha (Milano). She is now a single mother, living in the family house. In line with Lear’s classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022.”

The original comedy series ran on ABC for eight seasons, between 1984 and 1992. There are 196 episodes.

