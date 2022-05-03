Bosch: Legacy: Season Two; Amazon Freevee Sequel Series Gets Early Renewal

Bosch: Legacy premieres on Amazon Freevee later this week and the spin-off has been already renewed for a second season. Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Kate Burton, Jai Rodriguez, and Michael Rose, the series picks up where Bosch left off and follows Harry Bosch’s next chapter.

Amazon Freevee said the following about the renewal:

Prior to the first season premiere on May 6, Freevee has picked up a second season of the spinoff series, which follows retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he fights to work cases without the authority his former job provided. Meanwhile, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear that Bosch: Legacy will be around for another season?