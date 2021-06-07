Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Releases Trailer for Final Episodes

Bosch fans are preparing themselves for the final season of the detective drama on Amazon Prime Video, and now they have a look at what is to come during season seven in a new trailer. All eight episodes of the season will land on the streaming service later this month.

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz star in the series which follows a Los Angeles police detective as he solves cases. Fans will see the trio again as they have been cast in a yet-to-be-titled spin-off series headed to IMDb TV.

Amazon revealed more about the return of Bosch in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video revealed today the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated seventh and final season of its longest-running Amazon Original Series, Bosch. The series will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, June 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice. The series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. As previously announced, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, will begin production on the new Bosch spinoff series later this year, starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The series is executive produced by Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer.”

Check out a trailer for Bosch season seven below.

