Ray Donovan: Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) Joins Showtime Movie

Ray Donovan fans will soon see a Madam Secretary star dealing with Liev Schreiber. Chris Petrovski has been added to the cast of the film that’s been ordered by Showtime. The Ray Donovan series was cancelled by the cable channel after seven seasons. While the movie will pick up where season seven left off, there’s been no indication that there won’t be additional films in the future.

Per Deadline, Petrovski will play Hollywood movie star Sean Walker. No other details were given about his role, but there was a bit of a tease about the Ray Donovan film:

“The new film picks up where season seven left off following the series’ surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”

In addition to Schreiber and Voight, Pooch Hall and Kerris Dorsey will also return for the movie. A premiere date for the film from Showtime was not revealed.

