Bosch: Season Seven; Michael Connelly on Ending the Amazon TV Series

Bosch is getting ready for its big finish on Amazon Prime Video. Season six of the detective drama will arrive in April, and production on the seventh and final season will end later this week. A premiere date for season seven has not yet been set.

Based on the books by Michael Connelly, the Amazon series follows Harry Bosch, a detective for the LAPD Homicide Division, as he solves cases. Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick star.

Connelly spoke about ending Bosch in an interview with The Tampa Bay Times. He said the following:

“I keep using the word ‘bittersweet.’ It’s like a family. The cast hasn’t changed. We still have about 85 percent of the original crew. Creatively, we’re going out at a good time. We knew it was going to be the last season, so we could write an ending. I feel like we made a story, a 68-hour story that will hold up over time. I’m proud, but it’s going to be a tough day.”

Could Bosch return someday? Connelly says, “Never say never.”

There’s also a possibility that the character of LAPD Detective Renée Ballard, a significant character in Connelly’s novels who hasn’t appeared in the Bosch TV series, could get her own show. The author said, “I’ve always said that. But I’m turning 65, and I don’t know how much longer I’ll be plugging away in Hollywood. It’s such a thrill to see these characters come to life on the screen. I used to be mercenary about Renée — she’s a valuable property. But we’ll see.”

Next up for Connelly is The Lincoln Lawyer – another series based on his work. Netflix has picked up the series, which was originally planned for CBS.

Bosch season six will arrive on April 17th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Bosch TV show on Amazon? Are you going to be sad when the series ends?