Vulture Watch

Is this the end of the line for Harry Bosch? Has the Bosch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Amazon? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bosch, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An Amazon detective drama, Bosch stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick. Based on the Michael Connelly book series, the Bosch TV show follows dogged Detective Hieronymus ‘Harry’ Bosch (Welliver), of the LAPD’s Hollywood Homicide Division. Although something of a rebel, this military veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, knows the rules and when to break them. The son of a murdered prostitute, Bosch is always seeking justice, despite the imperfect system of which he is a part.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S On November 14, 2018, Bosch was renewed for a sixth season with a start date of April 17, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Don’t spend your time wondering whether Amazon will cancel or renew Bosch for season six. They picked up the sixth season, five months ahead of the season five debut. What we don’t know is whether this is for a “sixth and final season” or if there is more Bosch to come. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bosch cancellation or renewal alerts.



Bosch Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think the Bosch TV show would be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if Amazon had cancelled this TV series, instead?