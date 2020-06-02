Almost Paradise: Season Two? EP Teases Possible Future of WGN America Series

Almost Paradise has wrapped its first season on WGN America, and the series has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, series creator Dean Devlin spoke about what fans could see in a second season in an interview with Assignment X.
Devlin talked about the island on the WGN America series, and he revealed that “the island of Mactan is a character in our show and we want to explore that character much farther.” He also noted that, in season two, the show would continue to evolve “evolving into new directions, while maintaining it’s fun core. We’re excited to see where that can lead us.”
Viewers may also see some more of the characters introduced in season two of Almost Paradise. Devlin wants to bring back Uncle Danny (Richard Kind) for more in the second season.
Not much in life to look forward to atm but I love this show. #AlmostParadise #ChristianKane as #AlexWalker sure brightens my day. This show has it all intrigue, excitement and kick A$$ action. Please #RenewAlmostParadise so I and so many others can have something to look forward too.
