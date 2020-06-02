Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Almost Paradise: Season Two? EP Teases Possible Future of WGN America Series

by Regina Avalos,

Almost Paradise TV Show on WGN America: canceled or renewed?

Almost Paradise has wrapped its first season on WGN America, and the series has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, series creator Dean Devlin spoke about what fans could see in a second season in an interview with Assignment X.

Devlin talked about the island on the WGN America series, and he revealed that “the island of Mactan is a character in our show and we want to explore that character much farther.” He also noted that, in season two, the show would continue to evolve “evolving into new directions, while maintaining it’s fun core. We’re excited to see where that can lead us.”

Viewers may also see some more of the characters introduced in season two of Almost Paradise. Devlin wants to bring back Uncle Danny (Richard Kind) for more in the second season.

What do you think? Have you been watching Almost Paradise? Do you want a second season of this WGN America series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Oab AabDebbieSunny KingLisa RoloffAnnette Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Oab Aab
Reader
Oab Aab

Not much in life to look forward to atm but I love this show. #AlmostParadise #ChristianKane as #AlexWalker sure brightens my day. This show has it all intrigue, excitement and kick A$$ action. Please #RenewAlmostParadise so I and so many others can have something to look forward too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 2:58 pm
Debbie
Reader
Debbie

Thoroughly enjoyed it, good action scenes. Loved the humour, thought poor Alex was going to explode on occasion with the blood pressure!! Hit all the right notes for . LOVE A SECOND SERIES

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 2:51 pm
Sunny King
Reader
Sunny King

I absolutely love this show!!! We need a season 2.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 2:25 pm
Lisa Roloff
Reader
Lisa Roloff

If WGN America doesn’t order a season 2 they are even more deranged that TNT was when they canceled Leverage.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 1:26 pm
Annette
Reader
Annette

I would love to see #ChristianKane’s character evolves. It’s a great show with lots of action set in a beautiful place! I love this show and would love to see a second, third, fourth season!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 1:24 pm
Tammy Begg
Reader
Tammy Begg

We need a season two of the ”greatest show on earth”, after #Leverage.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 1:17 pm
Amy Knoll
Reader
Amy Knoll

Loved the series and I’m really hoping for a season 2

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 12:49 pm
Mary E Brewer
Reader
Mary E Brewer

You bectcha!! We want many more seasons of Almost Paradise starring Christian Kane!
Such a fun, intriguing entertaining show.. Something we need more of on tv! Thanks for sharing abt it!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 12:44 pm
Karen
Reader
Karen

Absolutely, please renew this fun, colorful, show. It is a nice “sleeper” of a show that is entertaining and appealing to both sexes. Love this nice show.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 10:59 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz