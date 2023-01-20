The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh: Amazon Freevee Orders Comedy Series Starring Naveen Andrews

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is coming soon to Amazon Freevee. The streaming service has given the new comedy series starring Naveen Andrews a straight-to-series order. Sindhu Vee, Megan Hilty, Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton also star in the series.

Based on the real-life experiences of Vijal Patel, the series shows the first few months of the Pradeep family in America.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Amazon Freevee announced a greenlight for The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, an Original comedy series starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, Lost), comedian Sindhu Vee (Starstruck), and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Smash, Patsy & Loretta). Inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (Black-ish, The Middle), the series follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India.

As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled – romantically, personally, and professionally – with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists. The eight, half-hour episode series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Writer Vijal Patel will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy winner Sara Gilbert, Mandy Summers, and Emmy winner Tom Werner are executive producers. Michael Showalter of Semi-Formal Productions is also an executive producer and will direct the pilot.

“This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle,” said Patel. “As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time – like wine.”

“The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to sharing Vijal’s personally inspired story – filled with heart, humility, and humor – with the Freevee audience.”

“Vijal created not only a rich world, but a highly personal look at the immigrant experience, grounded in heart and the outrageousness of real-life families,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to see his story come to life with our partners at Freevee.”

Character breakdowns included below for series regulars and recurring roles.

SERIES REGULARS

Naveen Andrews – “Mahesh Pradeep”

Mahesh is the patriarch of the Pradeep family. A brilliant engineer who uprooted his family to America for a business opportunity.

Sindhu Vee – “Sudha Pradeep”

Intelligent and self-assured, Sudha is the matriarch of the Pradeep family, but her brewing feud with her neighbors is about to test her in new ways.

Sahana Srinivasan – “Bhanu Pradeep”

A rebellious teen trying to get out from under her mother’s thumb. Unfortunately, her rebellion gets her mixed up with the one person her mother can’t abide – the neighbor’s son.

Arjun Sriram – “Kamal Pradeep”

An epic mama’s boy, he loves following rules and believes narcs are just heroes who tell the truth.

Ashwin Sakthivel – “Vinod Pradeep”

Vinod loves all things American and is excited for their new life in Pittsburgh. He’s quick to make friends, but in dealing with bullies he looks to the nonviolent tactics of his hero Gandhi.

Megan Hilty – “Janice Mills”

Janice is a sexy suburban Christian who loves to preach forgiveness, but rarely forgives others.

Ethan Suplee – “Jimbo Mills”

Jimbo is a gregarious “guy’s guy” who tries to befriend the guys in the Pradeep family.

Nicholas Hamilton – “Stu Mills”

Stu is the Pradeeps’ teenage neighbor who spends most of his time in the garage. His “flannel hottie” vibe ensnares the Pradeeps’ teenage daughter from the get-go.

RECURRING ROLES

Pete Holmes – “Dark Suit”

“Dark Suit” is a rookie interrogator whose inexperience and innocence drives his partner nuts.

Romy Rosemont – “Light Suit”

“Light Suit” is the lead investigator in the Pradeep case. Ready for retirement, she’s uptight and ruthless in her tactics.”