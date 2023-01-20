Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 19, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chung, and Don Stark.

TV show description:

A period comedy series, That ’90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. It’s a sequel to the That ’70s Show which ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes, from 1998 until 2006.

The series picks up years after the original, in 1995 Wisconsin. Leia Forman (Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is desperate for some adventure in her life (or at least a best friend who isn’t her father).

When Leia arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen Runck (Aufderheide).

With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Donovan), his smart and laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Doi), and the charming Jay (Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just as it did for her parents all those years ago.

Excited to reinvent herself, Leia convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation. Red might feel the same way, but he’ll never admit it.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

