That 90s Show: Why the 70s Show Creators Finally Agreed to the Sequel Series

That 90s Show is coming to Netflix next month, and the creators of That 70s Show recently revealed why they brought the series to the streaming service after initially turning down the idea.

Starring Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, the series follows the daughter of Eric and Donna as she comes to spend the summer with her grandparents.

Lindsey Turner said the following about the Netflix sequel series, per Variety:

“We agreed amongst ourselves, we weren’t going to do it unless we could find a reason. And the thing that Greg said that I really loved, and I know mom and dad did too was, the ‘90s was the last time that people were looking up, they weren’t looking down at their phones. It was that last place of a real kind of engagement, having to make your own fun and really connecting with each other.”

That 90s Show arrives on Netflix on January 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see That 90s Show on Netflix?