Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

That ’90s Show: Netflix Orders Sequel to That ’70s Show with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

by Regina Avalos,

That 90's Show TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Get ready to revisit the world of That ’70s Show with a sequel of the popular series. Netflix has ordered That ’90s Show with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning from the original series. It is not known if any of the others from the original cast will return for the sequel.

Netflix revealed the following about the 10-episode season in a press release.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

A premiere date and additional cast for the sequel will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited for the That ’90s Show on Netflix? Do you want to see others from the cast return?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x