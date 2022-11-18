Neighbours: Amazon Freevee Revives Cancelled Australian Soap Opera

Amazon Freevee has saved another series from the grim reaper. The streaming service has revived Neighbours, which ended its run on Australian TV screens over the summer. The soap opera aired for 37 years before it ended its run.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne will return to reprise their roles on the series which will go back into production next year for at least one more season.

In the UK and US, the series will air on Amazon Freevee, and episodes will air on Prime Video in Australia.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios, said the following about the series:

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street. With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalog of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle, also spoke about saving Neighbours:

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee. Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes,” said Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle. “This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

A return date for Neighbours will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series?