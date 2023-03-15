Superman & Lois: Season Three Viewer Votes

A deadly foe promises to change the Kent family forever in the third season of the Superman & Lois TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Superman & Lois is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Superman & Lois here.

A DC superhero drama series on The CW, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Alexander Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hasmik, Chad L. Coleman, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Season three picks up weeks after the conclusion of the second season. Clark and Lois are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life, but their bliss can’t last for long.





