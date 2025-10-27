The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season Three; Hulu Releases Trailer for Reality Series

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will return soon, and viewers are getting a look at all the drama ahead. Hulu has released a trailer for season three of the reality series.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt star in the series, which follows the women behind the #Momtok hashtag.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?”

The trailer for season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is below. The series returns on November 13th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu reality series?