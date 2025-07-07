Reasonable Doubt: Season Three Premiere Date and Photos Unveiled for Hulu Legal Drama

Reasonable Doubt has its premiere date. The legal drama is set to return to Hulu in September with one more addition to its cast. According to Variety, Kash Doll is joining the series in a recurring role.

She will play “Nisha, who is described as Wendy’s (Willis) assistant and close friend bound by a deeply personal loyalty.”

Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey Joseph Sikora, Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones and Keith Arthur Bolden will appear in season three of the Hulu series, which follows criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi).

During season three, she will handle the case of a former child star. The season plot is as follows:

“When her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

Reasonable Doubt returns on September 18th. More photos from season three are below.

