Vanderpump Villa: Season Two Premiere Date, Key Art, and Trailer Released for Hulu Reality Series

Vanderpump Villa is returning soon for its second season. Hulu announced an April premiere date for the reality series with the release of a trailer and key art. The series was renewed for a 10-episode second season in August.

Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder will lead the cast of new and returning faces in a new location. For season two, the cast is headed to Italy.

Hulu revealed more about the season in a press release.

“Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts “Castello Rosato,” a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises – including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye – Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama. VILLA STAFF: Stassi Schroeder (“Special VIP”), Anthony (“Executive Chef”), Marciano (“Server”), Grace (“Housekeeper”), Hannah (“Server”), Andre (“Bartender”), Gabriella (“Events Coordinator”), Tyler (“Activities Coordinator”), Ashley (“Cook”), Hagen (“Housekeeper”), Lexee (“Bartender”), Dominic (“Cook”), Tyler (“Server”), Alyssa (“Server”), Bridget (“Sous Chef”), Aidan (“Server”), Sianna (“Events Coordinator”), Siadi (“Guest Services”), Sheribel (“Server”), Sam (“Bartender”)”

The series returns on April 24th. The trailer and key art for season two are below.

