American Dad!: Animated Series Leaving TBS and Likely Returning to FOX

American Dad! could be coming to an end. The animated series’ season finale on Monday will be the last first-run episode to air on TBS. This means the series will need a new home for future seasons.

TV Line confirmed that the series is looking for a new home. This isn’t the first time the series has needed to find a new place to call home. American Dad! landed on TBS after airing on FOX for several seasons.

Per Deadline, the series will likely return to FOX and join The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. The following was revealed about the pickup:

“The move of American Dad!, which has been airing on TBS since 2014, had been in the works for months, allowing the 20th Television Animation-made series to remain in production, I hear. Like on TBS, where American Dad! is coming off a string of two-year renewals, the pickup by Fox — now being finalized — is expected to be for multiple seasons. Reps for Fox and 20th TV Animation declined comment.”

Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart star in the animated series, which follows CIA weapon expert Stan Smith and his family.

The series returned in October for its nineteenth season.

What do you think? Do you watch American Dad!? Are you hoping the animated series finds a new home and is renewed for season 20?