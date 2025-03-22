Grosse Pointe Garden Society: NBC Sunday Night Drama Series Moving to Fridays

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is making a move. NBC will move the series from Sunday nights to Friday nights, starting with its April 4th episode.

Melisa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe star in the series, which follows the members of a suburban garden club as they hide a murder.

According to THR, the series is taking over the slot currently owned by Happy’s Place. That series will soon end its season. Dateline NBC will take over the Sunday 10 pm time slot of Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

The following was said about the move:

“The change in nights is meant to help Grosse Pointe Garden Society get some more eyes to its on-air showings. The series, which follows members of a suburban garden club whose lives become entangled with scandal and secrets — and a murder — has found some traction streaming on Peacock, but its on-air viewing has struggled some.”

What do you think? Do you watch this NBC series? Will you tune in to watch it on Friday nights?