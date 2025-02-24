Suits LA: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original Suits TV series ran for nine seasons on USA Network. During the pandemic, the show became incredibly popular on Netflix, so it’s no surprise that NBC ordered a spin-off. But can Suits LA live up to the original? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, the Suits LA TV show stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg, with Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, and Gabriel Macht recurring. Guests include John Amos, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, and Carson A. Egan. In the story, Ted Black (Amell) is a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself on the West Coast by representing the most influential clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. He works at Black Lane, the law firm he and his friend, criminal defense attorney Stuart Lane (McDermitt), launched more than 10 years ago. Roslyn (Ghanizada) is Ted’s assistant. Two other attorneys at the firm, Erica Rollins (Davis) and Rick Dodsen (Greenberg), are competing to become the head of entertainment. As time passes, the events that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved in NYC 15 years ago begin to unravel.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 24, 2025, Suits LA has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

